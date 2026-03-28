Getting Stuck At This Notorious Curve In VT Could Soon Cost Truckers $20K

Vermont's Smuggler's Notch is on Route 108, a stunning, narrow, and precarious pass through the Green Mountains. It's an area that's beloved by skiers and often frightening for drivers. Now, truckers have another reason to be extremely wary in the region. They could receive an enormous fine of $20,000 for getting stuck in the Notch, should a new bill from Vermont lawmakers ultimately pass into law.

Vermont law is very specific about vehicle passage in the area. Title 23 VSA 1006b states that "single-frame motor vehicles over 40 feet in length and tractor units with one or more attached trailers over 45 feet in total length are prohibited from operating on the Smugglers' Notch segment." Applicable vehicles in violation, as it stands, are liable for fines of $1,000 (for the operating company or private driver, depending on whether they were working at the time) for simply passing into the Notch. This fine is doubled if they get stuck and cause a significant traffic delay. Bill S0326 proposes not merely increasing these fines, but making each ten times as punishing: $10,000 and $20,000, respectively. Another offense within three years doubles both fines. All in all, one thing is very clear: Truckers will very much regret venturing into Smuggler's Notch.

In March 2026, the Vermont Senate approved the bill, clearing a major obstacle in its ultimate journey to the governor's desk. Though it sounds like a very extreme proposal, it's just the latest in a long offensive against drivers of big, potentially dangerous vehicles on this narrow road.