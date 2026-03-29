5 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With T-Mobile At Costco

If you're looking to buy in bulk and save some money, you should be shopping at a warehouse club retailer. Of all the warehouse retailers you can be a member of, Costco is one of the biggest and most popular, with over 800 locations worldwide. On top of its affordable prices, there are a ton of perks that make Costco membership worth it, like discounted fuel, free samples of products sold at the retailer, vehicle-related benefits, deals on travel, and more.

While the benefits of having a Costco membership are great, there can be drawbacks to buying in bulk. For example, this six-year Costco member will never buy these three things again from the big-box store because they simply can't get through them fast enough. That said, even if you avoid buying some food items from Costco because the bulk amount is too much for you and your family, a membership is still worth it for the excellent discounts on toiletries, clothing, and electronics, including TVs, laptops, and smartphones.

For smartphones, in particular, you can snag extra savings by switching to T-Mobile. There are a surprising number of perks most people don't realize come with T-Mobile at Costco, with some members reporting that they consistently receive free phones during upgrades and sometimes even make money in the process. Let's dive into the details of all the T-Mobile perks you can take advantage of at Costco, including all the fine print.