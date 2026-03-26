A New Multi-Bit Milwaukee Screwdriver Arrives In April 2026 - Here's What It Costs

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In the arena of consumer power tools, Milwaukee is a brand that many regard as well as any other in the game. You may not realize it, but Milwaukee is also a bit of a trailblazer in power tool market, as the brand was the first to utilize Lithium-Ion technology to power its devices, listing those devices alongside its equally vast range of non-powered hand tools.

Innovations aside, the Techtronic Industries Owned brand built its name and reputation in both hand tools and power tools. Milwaukee's iconic logo has adorned thousands of tools since the company's founding more than a century ago. Over the years, many of those tools were developed specifically for use in electrical work, and that work continues today.

In fact, Milwaukee will release a new electrician's screwdriver in the very near future that should come in quite handy for anyone who regularly works in the electrical world. The price for the new Insulated 2-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver has been set at a reasonable $22.99.

The tool is not, however, currently available for purchase by the consumer masses, though it soon will be. If you're interested, there are a few things you might want to know about the screwdriver and its release.