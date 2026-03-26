A New Multi-Bit Milwaukee Screwdriver Arrives In April 2026 - Here's What It Costs
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In the arena of consumer power tools, Milwaukee is a brand that many regard as well as any other in the game. You may not realize it, but Milwaukee is also a bit of a trailblazer in power tool market, as the brand was the first to utilize Lithium-Ion technology to power its devices, listing those devices alongside its equally vast range of non-powered hand tools.
Innovations aside, the Techtronic Industries Owned brand built its name and reputation in both hand tools and power tools. Milwaukee's iconic logo has adorned thousands of tools since the company's founding more than a century ago. Over the years, many of those tools were developed specifically for use in electrical work, and that work continues today.
In fact, Milwaukee will release a new electrician's screwdriver in the very near future that should come in quite handy for anyone who regularly works in the electrical world. The price for the new Insulated 2-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver has been set at a reasonable $22.99.
The tool is not, however, currently available for purchase by the consumer masses, though it soon will be. If you're interested, there are a few things you might want to know about the screwdriver and its release.
What you should know about Milwaukee's new screwdriver
Given the tool's sticker price, cost is one consideration you can cross off the list when looking at Milwaukee Tools. A launch date is not yet known; it's still listed as "Coming Soon" on its Milwaukee Tools product page. According to Milwaukee, the tool is set to hit shelves and online outlets sometime in April of 2026, so release day is near.
It will not be available through Milwaukee's own website, which does not operate as an online retail outlet. The screwdriver is already up for pre-order on some websites, including Acme Tools, which lists its shipping date as 4/21/26. You can likely expect it to turn up in web stores and brick-and-mortar outlets for several other major Milwaukee Tools retailers when release day arrives.
The new Milwaukee tool boasts a clever "Flip Shank" design that makes it easy for users to swap out bits with a simple flip of the screwdriver shaft. With each flip, the alternate bit — there's one #2 Phillips Head and one 1/4" Slotted — slides into the screwdriver's handle for storage. The tool itself is insulated for up to 1,000-volts to protect from shocks and is certified to IEC 60900 and ASTM F1505 standards for such tools. On top of that, it's got a slim-tip design for easy-access to tight locations. The tool is backed by Milwaukee's Limited Lifetime Warranty.