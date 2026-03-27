America's Most Powerful Aircraft Carrier Returns To Port After Troubled Months At Sea
The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of the Gerald R. Ford-class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, is taking a short break to freshen up during a long deployment to the Middle East. Souda Bay, in Greece, will be the Gerald R. Ford's home for at least a few weeks, according to the United States Naval Institute.
This current deployment for the ship has been a busy one, between a number of issues onboard the ship, including a large fire in the laundry room that resulted in over 200 smoke inhalation injuries. That, and the ongoing conflict with Iran means that the Gerald R. Ford is more than ready for repairs.
Importantly though, the ship is not out of the fight. A statement from U.S. Fleet Forces Command states: "The aircraft carrier remains fully mission capable," continuing on to say: "The port call allows for the ship to undergo efficient assessment, repairs, and resupply. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continues its overseas deployment."
The biggest and newest carrier
Given that operations in and around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz don't seem to have a clear end date, it's likely that the Gerald R. Ford will remain in theater after repairs are made. It also appears that the Navy isn't taking any chances at de-arming it for the repairs in Greece.
The Gerald R. Ford measures at 1,106 feet and a displacement of 100,000 tons, making it the largest warship ever made. It is the first ship of its namesake class and represents the tip of the spear when it comes to aircraft carrier technology. It is in the process of replacing the Nimitz-class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.
As of now, there is a single Gerald R. Ford-class carrier in service. It was designed to have a 50-year service life that, thanks to its two nuclear reactors, only needs to be refueled once, giving it essentially unlimited range on the ocean.