America's Most Powerful Aircraft Carrier Returns To Port After Troubled Months At Sea

The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of the Gerald R. Ford-class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, is taking a short break to freshen up during a long deployment to the Middle East. Souda Bay, in Greece, will be the Gerald R. Ford's home for at least a few weeks, according to the United States Naval Institute.

This current deployment for the ship has been a busy one, between a number of issues onboard the ship, including a large fire in the laundry room that resulted in over 200 smoke inhalation injuries. That, and the ongoing conflict with Iran means that the Gerald R. Ford is more than ready for repairs.

Importantly though, the ship is not out of the fight. A statement from U.S. Fleet Forces Command states: "The aircraft carrier remains fully mission capable," continuing on to say: "The port call allows for the ship to undergo efficient assessment, repairs, and resupply. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continues its overseas deployment."