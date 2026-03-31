Can You Legally Walk On The Highway In The US? It's Complicated

Stephen King's novel "The Long Walk" came out in 1979. It was technically the very first novel he ever wrote, but it was released under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. Set in an alternate United States that's bowed a knee to totalitarianism, it pits 100 teenagers against each other in a marathon-like race where they must walk (not run) at least 4 mph until only one is left to claim the prize. The caveat? Failing to meet that speed requirement — for any reason — resulted in the participant being killed on the spot.

It's ironic then that while you can walk the fictional roads ruled by a totalitarian regime, it's generally illegal to walk along the actual interstate highways of real America. There's a good reason, though — it's dangerous. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, some 40,000 – 43,000 people die every year in motor vehicle crashes (about 120 per day). In fact, of the 43,230 people killed in traffic accidents in 2021, 7,388 were pedestrians. That doesn't even include the millions more who were injured, numbers which should concern everyone, including the U.S. government, which seemingly cares more about automobiles than pedestrian safety.

More recent data from a report conducted by the Governors Highway Safety Association found that in 2024, a similar number of pedestrians (7,148) died. And between 2009 and 2023, pedestrian deaths rose by 80%, far eclipsing the rate of traffic fatalities as a whole. In 2023, nearly 65% of those pedestrian deaths happened on stretches of road that didn't have a sidewalk, something you won't find on the side of a highway.