How Long Are Michelin Primacy Tour A/S Tires Expected To Last?

There's no argument that winter tires offer superior cold-weather traction over all-season tires, but many drivers don't spend enough time every year driving in snow to justify a full set of winter rubber. All-season tires offer a good compromise, with significantly more traction on wet or icy roads than summer tires, while still being perfectly usable in the warmer months. One popular all-season tire is the Michelin Primacy Tour A/S, which is available in 61 different sizes to fit a wide array of vehicles. Michelin offers the tire for rims between 17 inches and 22 inches, and primarily targets the model toward premium vehicle owners.

Michelin's tires generally don't come cheap, but with the Primacy Tour A/S, buyers can expect to cover plenty of mileage before needing replacements. The brand offers a standard six-year warranty on all variants of the model, which begins on the date of purchase. However, that warranty does have mileage limitations, which vary slightly based on the tire's speed rating. Michelin says that Primacy Tour A/S tires with a V or H speed rating are covered for up to 55,000 miles, while W-rated tires ship with a 45,000 mile warranty. Other variants of the tire may only carry a 30,000 mile warranty.