How Long Are Michelin Primacy Tour A/S Tires Expected To Last?
There's no argument that winter tires offer superior cold-weather traction over all-season tires, but many drivers don't spend enough time every year driving in snow to justify a full set of winter rubber. All-season tires offer a good compromise, with significantly more traction on wet or icy roads than summer tires, while still being perfectly usable in the warmer months. One popular all-season tire is the Michelin Primacy Tour A/S, which is available in 61 different sizes to fit a wide array of vehicles. Michelin offers the tire for rims between 17 inches and 22 inches, and primarily targets the model toward premium vehicle owners.
Michelin's tires generally don't come cheap, but with the Primacy Tour A/S, buyers can expect to cover plenty of mileage before needing replacements. The brand offers a standard six-year warranty on all variants of the model, which begins on the date of purchase. However, that warranty does have mileage limitations, which vary slightly based on the tire's speed rating. Michelin says that Primacy Tour A/S tires with a V or H speed rating are covered for up to 55,000 miles, while W-rated tires ship with a 45,000 mile warranty. Other variants of the tire may only carry a 30,000 mile warranty.
Reviews are mixed on the quality of the tire
Reviewers on Michelin's website offer mixed feedback on whether the tire lives up to the promises set out by the brand. At the time of writing, the model currently has an average rating of 3.4 out of five stars from around 360 reviews. Some reviewers claim that the tires have worn quicker than Michelin advertises, while others report issues with loss of traction in bad weather. However, others are completely satisfied with the tires, with just under half of reviewers giving the Primacy Tour A/S tires a full five star rating.
Feedback from Tire Rack customers paints a more consistently positive picture, with its survey results ranking the tire "excellent" overall. Wet and dry grip both receive top ratings, and its comfort rating is similarly exemplary. However, the Primacy Tour A/S isn't quite as highly ranked as some of its rivals. Instead, Tire Rack gives the Michelin CrossClimate2, Pirelli Cinturato WeatherActive, and Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady2 tires joint best-in-class honors.