Why Nintendo's Switch 2 Production Is Being Cut Down Big Time In 2026

Pokémon Pokopia might've been a bigger hit than expected, but Nintendo is still going to have to cut back production on the Switch 2 in 2026. The handheld console's sales during the 2025 holiday season fell short of the company's expectations all across the world, but they were especially disappointing here in the U.S. Thus, according to Bloomberg, Nintendo will cut manufacturing to about 4 million units in the second quarter of 2026, one-third less than its initial target of 6 million.

It's surprising considering how strong a start the Switch 2 had. Since its debut in June 2025, the Switch 2 has sold more than 17 million units. That means it outperformed all previous Nintendo launches. Journalists loved the Switch 2 as well, as shown by our Switch 2 review from August 2025. Still, the momentum has slowed. Demand has remained strong in Japan, but sales everywhere else haven't quite kept up. Nintendo's decision is not even about the actual cost of making the consoles, either. Bloomberg's report claims that rising memory chip costs were not a driving factor behind the scale-back, and it's really all about the dip in consumer demand.