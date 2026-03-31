Who Makes NAPA's Legend Batteries And Where Are They Manufactured?

Brands hiding their manufacturers is nothing new. Maybe it's about reputation. Or industry secrets. Or competition. Whatever the case may be, it usually requires a little digging to find out who really makes what. Take NAPA's Legend batteries, for example. Up until recently, there was very little by way of hard evidence that could point to who manufactured them. But in a 2023 safety recall filed with federal regulators, we got confirmation that this major car battery brand is made by East Penn Manufacturing.

The recall went for dozens of specific Group 48 automotive batteries manufactured between Feb. 28 and March 2, 2023. NAPA Legend Batteries were among the brands affected. This notice makes it irrefutable: For all the battery brands to be part of this production run, they'd have to share a manufacturing source. That's East Penn. To be clear, this type of private-label manufacturing is extremely common in the automotive industry. Just look at how many private label brands AutoZone has.