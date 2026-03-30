Buyers Say This Portable Power Station From Home Depot Isn't Worth Its High Price
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When shopping for power tools, it's a good idea to compare prices across various websites, find the best warranty, and know the tool's specs. It's also a good idea to check customer reviews, which can give you a sense of user sentiment. This is especially true of the battery-powered Milwaukee MX Fuel Portable Power Station Battery Generator at Home Depot, which only has a 60% recommendation rating.
The hefty $2,499 price tag is a factor, as many customers believe the unit doesn't provide a return on investment. "For the price, you get no value," one customer wrote. "It's just not useful." Another person was even more direct. "This was a colossal waste of money." One buyer even suggested an alternative. "There are better electric generators out there that cost way less." Overall, the Milwaukee Portable Power Station has 3.2 stars out of 5 at Home Depot based on 70 reviews. Of those reviews, 35 are 3 stars or below.
We ranked Milwaukee among the worst portable power station brands, and many Home Depot customers say that this unit just doesn't last long enough. In fact, some report that it lasted only two hours or less while powering small devices. Also, while it can operate on a single battery, some reviewers say you'll need two, with extras on hand. Additionally, running high-draw items like a 1600W heater will drain the battery incredibly fast, and some users reported inconsistent power with other devices.
Positive Reviews and another Milwaukee option
In addition to negative feedback, the Milwaukee MX Fuel Portable Power Station at Home Depot does have some positive reviews. Some customers say it works as advertised, especially when the device's instructions are followed. Others appreciate its compatibility with all batteries in the MX Fuel system, thus making it a versatile device. Plus, the power station can easily be carried from one place to another, and the fact that no cord is needed makes it easy to work with.
If the $2,499 price tag is too high but you want to stay with Milwaukee, you could try the M18 18V Battery Powered Power Supply, also available at Home Depot. This unit retails for $799 and is rated at 3600 peak watts and 1800 running watts, just like the more expensive model. The M18 uses four smaller 18V tool batteries to operate, can charge multiple devices at once, and would be handy during a power outage. It also has a higher customer rating, scoring a 3.8 out of 5 stars, based on 122 reviews. 65 of those reviews are 5-star.
But the MX Fuel model is designed to use one or two much larger, high-capacity Milwaukee batteries. These batteries are built for extended, heavy-duty output. Additionally, this model is better suited for jobsite work and features a metal roll cage and other built-in safety features. The MX Fuel power station also uses Milwaukee's One-Key program, which tracks the device on the company's app.