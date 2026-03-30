Buyers Say This Portable Power Station From Home Depot Isn't Worth Its High Price

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When shopping for power tools, it's a good idea to compare prices across various websites, find the best warranty, and know the tool's specs. It's also a good idea to check customer reviews, which can give you a sense of user sentiment. This is especially true of the battery-powered Milwaukee MX Fuel Portable Power Station Battery Generator at Home Depot, which only has a 60% recommendation rating.

The hefty $2,499 price tag is a factor, as many customers believe the unit doesn't provide a return on investment. "For the price, you get no value," one customer wrote. "It's just not useful." Another person was even more direct. "This was a colossal waste of money." One buyer even suggested an alternative. "There are better electric generators out there that cost way less." Overall, the Milwaukee Portable Power Station has 3.2 stars out of 5 at Home Depot based on 70 reviews. Of those reviews, 35 are 3 stars or below.

We ranked Milwaukee among the worst portable power station brands, and many Home Depot customers say that this unit just doesn't last long enough. In fact, some report that it lasted only two hours or less while powering small devices. Also, while it can operate on a single battery, some reviewers say you'll need two, with extras on hand. Additionally, running high-draw items like a 1600W heater will drain the battery incredibly fast, and some users reported inconsistent power with other devices.