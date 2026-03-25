Ukraine's Experimental New Laser Weapon Drops Enemy Aircraft Right Out Of The Sky

Drones have a habit of democratizing technology that was once unattainable by anything short of a company or a government. Aerial photography in particular has been revolutionized by these flying cameras. Even in professional settings, camera shots that once required helicopters can now be filmed with a two-person crew from the safety of terra firma. A notable recent example would be when Tom Cruise drove a motorcycle off a cliff for the Mission Impossible franchise.

Drones have also changed the face of warfare, causing the U.S. Army, in particular, to worry about this looming problem. An army can bombard a hostile target with shells and cruise missiles that cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, or it can build drones out of cheap parts and literal lawnmower engines. Given that choice, cheap drones feel like the obvious solution.

But now defenders have a choice to make — how to shoot them down. Up until recently, Ukraine has had to decide if it wanted to use Interceptor missiles to shoot down drones or risk the damage that those drones would cause. Russian forces have had to make the same decisions. But now, Ukraine has a new defense it may be able to deploy soon. It's called SunRay, and most of the reporting comes from the Atlantic who saw the laser weapon in action.