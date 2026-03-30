The Best Value For Money Car Batteries, According To Consumer Reports

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Few things make you feel more despondent than when you get behind the wheel for a drive and your car won't start. Congratulations — your battery's dead! Not only is this an inconvenience on your whole day, but you end up having to spend a lot more money than you initially anticipated. Unfortunately, you're backed into a corner and have to buy that new battery if you want your car to continue working.

While it's great to recommend the best batteries for certain vehicles, these top-tier batteries aren't always the most budget-friendly options. The cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle can be so high that finding any way to save a little bit of cash without sacrificing too much quality is of the utmost importance. That's where a resource like Consumer Reports comes in handy. For whatever battery size your vehicle may use, CR has determined what it believes which car batteries are going to give you the best bang for your buck, ranging from the smallest sizes (24/24F) sizes to the largest (94R).

These may not necessarily be the best overall battery based on Consumer Reports' expert testing or the satisfaction scores from actual owners, but they do inhabit that perfect middle ground. Some of these batteries are from the big name brands, while others are from smaller companies you may or may not have heard of. Here, we take a look at five car batteries — each a different size — that Consumer Reports believes will get you the best quality for the value.