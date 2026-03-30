What Happens When A Fire Breaks Out On A US Aircraft Carrier's Flight Deck?

The dangers of fire on the flight deck were tragically highlighted in 1981 aboard the USS Nimitz. In this instance, an EA-6B Prowler was attempting to land and crashed into several F-14s. The resulting fire and explosions killed 14 crew members and injured another 42. The damage to the aircraft carrier, including the destroyed aircraft, was estimated to be around $60 million.

In the aftermath, investigations found that, although firefighting efforts began immediately, critical systems did not respond as quickly. The carrier's Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) washdown system — designed to blanket the flight deck in fire-suppressing foam — was not fully activated for more than two minutes. Part of this system also discharged only seawater due to technical faults.

That delay proved to be costly. Even after the main fire was brought under control, the danger wasn't over. Concealed ordnance later detonated in the wreckage, causing additional casualties. Incidents like this, although rare, highlight a reality on the flight deck: When a fire breaks out, every second counts, and everyone must know what they're doing. So, what actually happens in those first moments when a fire breaks out, and who is responsible for bringing the situation under control?