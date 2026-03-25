Shark Tank Meets Military: Dragon's Lair Winner To Bring New Tech To The Battlefield

Just eight months after placing second at the XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragon's Lair competition at Fort Bragg, a modular drone case invented by two 82nd Airborne paratroopers has already started going into production.

Ahead of the competition, SPC Alexander Soto, a paratrooper assigned to the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, wanted to figure out a solution that kept drones safe in the battlefield. He said: "We needed to be able to carry drones in our rucksacks for airborne operations. The idea of a smaller rigid case that allowed us to pack it also made it possible to get them in the air as soon as we hit the drop zone."

After pitching the idea, Soto worked with SSG Larry Dockins from the Airborne Innovation Lab to develop a prototype. The lightweight, sturdy case was developed in just three months. According to Soto, the small case not only protects the drones, but has compartments that allow the drone to be quickly employed by soldiers once they land.