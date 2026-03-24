The US Air Force May Spend Up To $16 Billion On New Advanced Engine Tech

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) already has some of the fastest fighter jets in service today, but it's willing to invest up to $16 billion more to go even faster. The "Advanced Propulsion Acquisition Contract" (APAC) is meant to fast-track the research, development, and deployment of cutting-edge propulsion technologies. It's sure to be one of the most significant investments in next-generation engine systems in recent years. If companies want to participate, they have to submit their proposals by April 13. If anybody misses that deadline, USAF plans to reopen the door to new contracts in another two years.

APAC will exist as an "indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity" vehicle, meaning the Air Force can select a pool of companies to compete for jobs as they come up. In other words, it's a feeding frenzy. The USAF hopes this competitive angle will drive even greater innovation across design, engineering, fielding, and lifecycle maintenance, not to mention whatever incremental improvements and breakthrough advances may come. Being the world's biggest air force, there's surely going to be no shortage of opportunities.