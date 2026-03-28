Costco Sells A Gadget You May Want If Your Fridge's Freezer Is On The Fritz

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We all know a beverage goblin in our lives, who has some sort of drink always on hand. If you're one of them, you may regularly find yourself looking for ice, whether it's for an iced latte or an end-of-day cocktail. While many modern refrigerators can make ice, there are plenty of reasons why you may want to get a separate ice maker. For example, your refrigerator's freezer might be broken, it may not produce enough ice for your regular dinner party guests, or it may take too long between refills. So, if you're looking for a good budget solution for your morning iced coffee, the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker could be perfect for your kitchen.

Priced at $75.99, the online-exclusive ice maker from Frigidaire has a lot going for it. With its 1.2-quart water tank, you can expect it to make up to 26 lbs of ice per day. Although, it's only able to store up to 2.2 lbs of ice at a time. Apart from being able to generate two types of ice, which take about 6 minutes each, it also claims to do this as quietly as a whisper at 38 decibels. Lastly, it has a transparent window for added visibility, a low water alert indicator, and a built-in 30-minute self-cleaning system, which can help prevent a slew of issues that plague other ice maker models, such as calcification and mold.