Costco Sells A Gadget You May Want If Your Fridge's Freezer Is On The Fritz
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We all know a beverage goblin in our lives, who has some sort of drink always on hand. If you're one of them, you may regularly find yourself looking for ice, whether it's for an iced latte or an end-of-day cocktail. While many modern refrigerators can make ice, there are plenty of reasons why you may want to get a separate ice maker. For example, your refrigerator's freezer might be broken, it may not produce enough ice for your regular dinner party guests, or it may take too long between refills. So, if you're looking for a good budget solution for your morning iced coffee, the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker could be perfect for your kitchen.
Priced at $75.99, the online-exclusive ice maker from Frigidaire has a lot going for it. With its 1.2-quart water tank, you can expect it to make up to 26 lbs of ice per day. Although, it's only able to store up to 2.2 lbs of ice at a time. Apart from being able to generate two types of ice, which take about 6 minutes each, it also claims to do this as quietly as a whisper at 38 decibels. Lastly, it has a transparent window for added visibility, a low water alert indicator, and a built-in 30-minute self-cleaning system, which can help prevent a slew of issues that plague other ice maker models, such as calcification and mold.
Do customers think the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker is worth buying?
On Costco, the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker has generated an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 700 customers. As of March 2026, 65% of reviewers thought it was worth giving a perfect rating. Among them, some of the top recurring comments say that it is compact and easy to use. They thought the ice tasted great and didn't have the strange taste that usually comes from the freezer. One user mentioned that it was more than enough for their needs. Another verified purchaser noted that it took 6 minutes to make 9 large ice cubes.
Several people shared that they got it because their refrigerators didn't make enough. Another user commented that they got it to avoid consuming PFAS and chemicals from buying ice in plastic from the supermarket. Several customers highlighted that they thought it performed better than the significantly more expensive GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker.
But take note, there were around 7% of customers who rated it a single star. Dissatisfied customers mentioned how parts of it are prone to rusting, and there were concerns about durability, with multiple users saying their units broke after less than a year. Some people noted that the quantity of ice it made didn't justify the amount of counter space it takes up.
Ice maker alternatives
Although the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker is one of the most affordable ice makers you can snag on Costco, the retailer does offer more expensive options for people with a little bit more budget. For example, if you want to make ice cubes specifically for cocktails and spirits, the $449.99 Klaris Clear Ice Maker can help you get that perfect 2-inch crystal clear cube. It's designed to make large, slow-melt ice cubes, so your cocktails stay concentrated for longer periods. Alternatively, if you have a large business or a family that needs a lot of ice cubes, there's also the $1,899.99 Uniflow Commercial Ice Maker Machine, which can make 225 lbs of ice per day.
If you're open to buying from other online retailers, Amazon has a similar Frigidaire model with a higher 2.1-quart tank capacity. Although both claim to be able to make two ice sizes (small and large) and 26 lbs of ice per day, one key difference that you should consider is that it doesn't have the self-cleaning features that the Costco model has. Priced at $93, more than 10,200 Amazon customers have rated it an average of 4.3 stars, which makes it similarly rated to the Costco model, but significantly more popular. And of course, there are a lot of highly-rated portable ice makers from brands like Crzoe, Crownful, and Euhomy.