How International Harvester Tried (And Failed) To Kill The Diesel Engine

It's no exaggeration to say that diesel engines basically run American commerce. If there's anything heavy that needs to move a long distance, there's a good chance of diesel being involved. But back in the 1960s, many engineers actually believed that they were on borrowed time. The thinking was that diesel engines were too heavy and too finicky — almost too quaint for the burgeoning demands of commerce.

Somehow, the gas turbine emerged as the obvious heir — after all, it spent World War II powering aircraft. And if it could power planes, it could drive heavy trucks too. The military was thinking along the same lines. For instance, the M1 Abrams tank later became one of the most well-known wins of turbine power over diesel.

Most of the trucking industry was sold on the turbine dream. Ford, GM, Mack, Kenworth, Freightliner, and even the Chrysler turbine car program were all onboard. The wave also included International Harvester, one of the biggest names in American trucks and farm equipment at the time. However, its approach was a bit different. While many of the aforementioned companies tried to develop their own turbine, IH actually took a shortcut — it acquired San Diego-based Solar Aircraft Co. in 1960, as reported by The Autopian. Solar had been building gas turbines for stationary and marine applications for decades and had racked up 10 million collective operating hours across its product line. By 1963, it became a full IH subsidiary.

IH's first turbine experiment involved strapping a Solar engine to a farm tractor – the HT-341. While it made plenty of headlines, it wasn't very practical. It was loud, complicated, and drank way too much fuel. IH shelved it by 1967, but it wasn't done with the idea.