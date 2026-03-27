Can An HDMI Cable Go Bad? Here's What You Need To Know

When diagnosing a problem with your TV, or home entertainment system, you often need to work backwards. That includes checking all the connections and if need be, disconnecting, then reconnecting, your HDMI cables. But if that doesn't work, you might be left wondering if the problem lies with the cables themselves. The truth is that while they don't necessarily have a preset shelf life, HDMI cables can wear down to the point of needing replacement.

This means that when cables "go bad," it can be due to excessive use, and even physical handling. The more they're twisted, bent, or pulled, the more the internal components can be affected, and even damaged. Additionally, if the cables are used in an environment that's too warm or too cold, the connectors can eventually become corroded thanks to moisture or dust. This can lead to damage as well, which can also affect the wiring inside.

But a major reason an HDMI cable can fail is due to an overall lack of quality. The cheaper the construction materials, the more likely the cable will not have the level of durability you need. Spending a ton of money on more expensive cables may not always be the answer, but cheap HDMI cables can also break down faster than their superior counterparts. This means they're actually more susceptible to exterior forces that can damage even the best cables. In the end, you could end up with a cable that either breaks, or loses function altogether.