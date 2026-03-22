This Lawsuit Against Big Tech Could Change Social Media's Landscape Forever

A 20-year-old woman recently spoke in front of a Los Angeles courtroom about her addiction to social media. She said she started using YouTube at six years old and had an Instagram account by nine. The woman, known only as K.G.M., claims that the way social media platforms' algorithms, autoplays, and other features work led her to become addicted, depressed, and develop body dysmorphia.

And she isn't alone. A California Judicial Council Coordination Proceeding has consolidated similar claims from around 1,600 plaintiffs, including families and school districts. However, K.G.M.'s case stands out due to its new legal strategy: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has protected social media platforms from user-posted content for decades, but she is accusing the platforms of "negligence-based product liability." It's not just the user content that has negatively impacted her, but the platforms' engineering and design. And it could be working — TikTok and Snapchat have already reportedly settled with K.G.M. before trial, with Meta and Google remaining as defendants. It's not the first time Meta has been sued, but it could be the most important trial so far.