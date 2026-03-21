Home Depot Is Selling A Ryobi Glue Gun And Battery Set For $60
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While it might not seem like a tool needed by all, hot glue guns are quite versatile. There are numerous helpful, unexpected ways a hot glue gun can improve a home, and plenty of models from major brands to choose from. For instance, Ryobi has a selection of cordless hot glue guns for sale. One of these models is currently on sale at Home Depot for $59.97, and for that discounted price, the hot glue gun comes with a handful of extras, including a 2.0 Ah Ryobi battery to run it.
The Ryobi ONE+ 18-volt cordless hot glue gun with battery was initially listed by Home Depot for $148.97, but at the time of writing, it is currently on a 60% markdown. This is a dual-temperature model, so the user can adjust the heat based on the job and adhesive used. It also features a fold-out drip tray in case of running adhesive, and is advertised as reaching its heat up target in two minutes. Along with the battery, the kit comes with 10 glue sticks and multiple nozzles. A charger for the battery is sold separately.
Customers' opinions of this discounted glue gun are mostly positive
At full price as well as on discount, many Home Depot customers have purchased and tried out this Ryobi hot glue gun. The number of reviews is currently sitting at 1,006, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. 780 of those reviews gave the kit a perfect five stars, praising it for being easy to use overall. These users reported that the gun heated up quickly and found the two temperature settings satisfactory for their needs. Most five-star reviewers who discussed battery life added that the included 2.0 Ah battery held on just fine, though using higher Ah Ryobi batteries yielded improved runtimes.
Meanwhile, there's a common thread through most of the one- and two-star reviews: the battery can be a problem. Many of the reviews at this rating report receiving a battery that doesn't work at all, or only gets around 15 minutes or less of use time before needing to be charged. These are some of the most common issues with Ryobi power tool batteries, but fortunately, the company is willing to work with customers when things go wrong. Both the hot glue gun and the included battery are under Ryobi's three-year warranty, meaning free repair or replacement if faulty workmanship is determined to be the culprit. Not everyone is in need of a hot glue gun, but according to the majority of Home Depot buyers, those who are should consider this Ryobi kit, even with the minimal risk of a faulty battery.