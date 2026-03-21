Home Depot Is Selling A Ryobi Glue Gun And Battery Set For $60

At full price as well as on discount, many Home Depot customers have purchased and tried out this Ryobi hot glue gun. The number of reviews is currently sitting at 1,006, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. 780 of those reviews gave the kit a perfect five stars, praising it for being easy to use overall. These users reported that the gun heated up quickly and found the two temperature settings satisfactory for their needs. Most five-star reviewers who discussed battery life added that the included 2.0 Ah battery held on just fine, though using higher Ah Ryobi batteries yielded improved runtimes.

Meanwhile, there's a common thread through most of the one- and two-star reviews: the battery can be a problem. Many of the reviews at this rating report receiving a battery that doesn't work at all, or only gets around 15 minutes or less of use time before needing to be charged. These are some of the most common issues with Ryobi power tool batteries, but fortunately, the company is willing to work with customers when things go wrong. Both the hot glue gun and the included battery are under Ryobi's three-year warranty, meaning free repair or replacement if faulty workmanship is determined to be the culprit. Not everyone is in need of a hot glue gun, but according to the majority of Home Depot buyers, those who are should consider this Ryobi kit, even with the minimal risk of a faulty battery.