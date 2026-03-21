Thieves Used This Everyday Object To Steal Gallons Of Diesel Fuel In FL

There is no denying that the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has caused a major upheaval in fuel costs across the globe. Since the war began, average gas prices in the U.S. have risen to over $3.84 per gallon — the highest they've been since 2023. These prices have also led to speculation on how things could end up if the situation doesn't normalize soon. Another fallout of these increases is a sudden surge in the number of people attempting to steal gas. Multiple gas theft attempts have been reported across the U.S., including a Seattle incident involving U-Haul trucks that caused a fire, and a diesel theft attempt at a California gas station.

While traditional gas-station theft methods typically involved card-skimming machines (which you should be careful to avoid) and manual siphoning of fuel by drilling into underground fuel tanks, recent fuel theft attempts have gotten more sophisticated. In Florida, for example, authorities busted a fuel theft ring that used a powerful magnet to manipulate fuel pumps into dispensing more fuel than they should. While the incidents related to this investigation and the arrests predate the current conflict, they have gained media attention due to the ongoing geopolitical situation.

The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested a 26-year-old man, Alain De Jesus Aguila-Martinez, in connection with fraud after discovering a large magnet in his truck, which was part of a device used to manipulate the solenoid valve used inside fuel pumps. Essentially, the magnet-powered device caused the pump to dispense more fuel than it should, leading to gas stations suffering thousands of dollars' worth of losses. While officers remain mum on how exactly the device works, the modus operandi appears very similar to the infamous "gas pump manipulator" that made headlines in 2022.