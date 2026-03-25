Which Pressure Washer Hose Type You Should Buy For Best Performance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people spend a whole lot of time researching which pressure washer to buy only to grab whatever hose comes bundled with it. It doesn't matter if you've compared every major pressure washer brand out there — if you skip the hose, you're still leaving performance on the table. That's a mistake, because that hose is the part you're actually holding, dragging around, and wrestling with for the entire job. Knowing what's a good PSI for your pressure washer is also worth figuring out first, since that determines the minimum rating your hose needs.

And once you start actually shopping for one on its own, you'll find three main materials to choose from when it comes to pressure washer hoses. There's rubber, the classic choice; then there's PVC, which is the most budget-friendly option, best suited for lighter tasks; finally, there's polyurethane, which is arguably the best of both worlds. We'll get to the whys in a bit.

Each one of these hose types is built differently on the inside, too. Still, most follow a similar three-layer approach. There's typically an inner tube for water flow, a middle reinforcement layer to handle the pressure, and an outer jacket to protect against wear. But depending on the main material you opted for, those layers can come together in different ways. That's when things start to diverge in terms of weight, flexibility, durability, and price. Below, we'll help you pick the best kind of hose for your needs, while also informing you why there's a winner.