The Best Tires For Electric Cars, According To Consumer Reports

A good set of tires can dramatically alter your driving experience, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. That's because they tend to be notably heavier than their combustion counterparts, while also providing more torque. Both of these factors put extra pressure on the tires.

Of course, as with normal car tires, it can be pretty difficult to figure out which EV tires are the best, if only because there are more options than ever to choose from. You do, after all, want those tires to be reliable, much like your electric vehicle. Thankfully, organizations like Consumer Reports can help ease the decision-making process, as the outlet regularly conducts studies on such matters. CR's most recent study on the best tires for EVs found that Hankook is the brand to beat, ranking its iON evo AS tires as the best you can buy for electric vehicles.

Consumer Reports calculated that rating based on a series of tests measuring everything from wet and dry braking abilities, handling, winter and wet weather traction, ride comfort, tread life, and noise. Overall, the iON evo AS scored at or above average in several of those categories, besting its competitors.