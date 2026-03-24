The Best Tires For Electric Cars, According To Consumer Reports
A good set of tires can dramatically alter your driving experience, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. That's because they tend to be notably heavier than their combustion counterparts, while also providing more torque. Both of these factors put extra pressure on the tires.
Of course, as with normal car tires, it can be pretty difficult to figure out which EV tires are the best, if only because there are more options than ever to choose from. You do, after all, want those tires to be reliable, much like your electric vehicle. Thankfully, organizations like Consumer Reports can help ease the decision-making process, as the outlet regularly conducts studies on such matters. CR's most recent study on the best tires for EVs found that Hankook is the brand to beat, ranking its iON evo AS tires as the best you can buy for electric vehicles.
Consumer Reports calculated that rating based on a series of tests measuring everything from wet and dry braking abilities, handling, winter and wet weather traction, ride comfort, tread life, and noise. Overall, the iON evo AS scored at or above average in several of those categories, besting its competitors.
These EV tires also placed well on the CR list
The results of that Consumer Reports EV study aren't entirely shocking, as Hankook Tires regularly rank well among major tire manufacturers. The brand has proven pretty popular with Consumer Reports tire pros as well, with that outlet recently rating Hankook tires above iconic brands like Goodyear in terms of overall quality. To that end, CR rated another model of Hankook tires — the Ventus S1 AS TO — right behind the iON evo AS in terms of overall EV quality.
For the record, those two tires placed first and second in CR's EV Efficiency category as well. However, the Ventus S2 AS TO took the top spot in that category, with the iON evo AS slotting into second place. Despite taking the top spot in terms of efficiency, it may be worth noting that Consumer Reports testers still found the Ventus S2 AS TO to be slightly lacking when it came to hydroplaning, which is worth considering if you're trying to decide between the two Hankook models.
With Hankook products dominating the first two categories on the CR EV tire list, it may be a little surprising to learn that they are not listed at all in the third one that has to do with winter driving. According to CR, the Bridgestone Turanza EV handles cold weather driving better than any EV tires out there. However, it's worth noting that Pirelli's PZero All Season Plus Elect earned the Smart Alternative distinction in that particular category.