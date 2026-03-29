Common Problems With DeWalt Drywall Sanders, According To Users

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Installing drywall can be frustrating, and one of the trickiest parts is trying to get the seams between the panels to look good. There are a lot of tricks for hiding seams, but no amount of texturing will help you if you don't give them a good sanding first.

DeWalt is widely regarded as one of the best power tool brands in the business, and the company makes a couple of different drywall sander models. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drywall Sander (DCE800B), might be very tempting to fans of the brand. The tool is powered by a brushless motor, which improves runtimes and promises to deliver up to 1,200 RPM. It has a telescoping pole, an articulating head with a 9-inch sanding pad, and a variable speed dial. It also utilizes DeWalt's AirLock connection, which is designed to fit seamlessly with DeWalt's own dust extractors. Then there's the DeWalt 4.7 Amp Electric Drywall Sander (DWE7800), which boasts many of the same features but trades the battery for a corded connection and can reach up to 2,300 RPM.

That all sounds pretty good on paper, but you might want to take a moment to see what users have had to say about these tools before you grab one for your next wall or ceiling replacement. The reviews for the battery-powered version device have been decent at best, with customers rating it 2.8 out of 5 stars on DeWalt's website. Meanwhile, the same product was rated 4.1 stars on Home Depot and 3.1 stars on Lowe's. The corded version has a 1.8-star rating on both the DeWalt site and Ace Hardware, along with a 2.4-star rating at Lowe's. Part of the reason for these lower scores appears to boil down to a few common problems that users have reported experiencing.