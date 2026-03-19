Going Dark: NY Lawmakers Want Outdoor Lights Turned Off Every Night At 11PM

It's safe to say that New York knows a thing or two about light pollution. After all, the mighty metropolis that is New York City is infamous for it. It's a problem most urban centers have, and New York lawmakers have a suggestion that may help curb it: regulating outdoor lighting late at night, through an amendment to environmental protection law.

Assembly Bill A4615 aims to bring the Dark Skies Protection Act into law. The city has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions to ⅕ of its current level by 2050. The idea of this bill is to both help tackle the city's gargantuan carbon footprint and reduce light pollution across the state. In order to accomplish this, the bill proposes banning a variety of different types of outdoor lighting between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. According to the bill, this would include "searchlights, spotlights, and floodlights, whether for architectural lighting, parking lot lighting, landscape lighting, billboards or street lighting," unless they are shielded. If passed, the act is scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2028.

This could have a hugely positive environmental impact in more ways than one. The state and its namesake city is positioned along a critical route for migrating birds known as the Atlantic Flyway, and clearer and more visible skies could save countless lives along the route. Of course, this could also help New Yorkers get a better look at the stars, yet not everyone supports the bill. Let's take a look at what this law would mean if passed and some of the controversy surrounding it.