4 Of The Worst Drill Bit Brands You Can Buy, According To Users

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Sometimes, a screwdriver won't get the job done. This is where a solid power drill with a set of drill bits can save the day, plowing through and inserting fasteners into a range of materials with ease. Unfortunately, it's not always so easy to walk into a hardware store and get a strong set of bits. Some of the bits from specific brands aren't great quality, failing to work well at all, losing their edge within a few uses, or breaking entirely. Naturally, this amounts to a waste of money that customers are more than willing to talk about online, hopefully preventing their fellow tool-users from suffering disaster.

This all boils down to being educated and using common sense when buying drill bits. On the price front, drill bits are often a get-what-you-pay-for kind of tool. If the price seems too low for all you supposedly get and the marketing claims seem too good to be true, these are likely bits to avoid. Buyers should also be mindful of the materials they're said to be made from and what kind of durability such materials typically provide. While it's possible to use a bench grinder to sharpen drill bits, sharpening is not something that should have to be done often, especially if you only use your bits sparingly.

On top of the specifics of the bits themselves, it's worth digging into the reputation of drill bit brands behind them before you buy. These are just a few of the many brands that users feel offer the worst sets on the market.