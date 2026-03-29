'Great Design, Easy Setup': Home Depot Has Highly-Rated Solar Lights For $8
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Exterior home improvement projects like landscaping or a new paint job can cost thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. According to Angi (formerly Angi's List), homeowners will spend an average of $10,500 to remodel the exterior of their home. That's a lot of dough, especially when many Americans are paying more for rent, insurance, utilities, and other services these days.
If you're looking for inexpensive ways to spruce up your home's exterior, Home Depot is definitely worth a look. You can pick up a gallon of paint to give your front door a burst of color, replace dated hardware, add a few large pots of flowers to your front porch, or install new lighting around your home and walkways.
The home improvement giant offers lots of choice when it comes to lighting, but this bronze two-tone LED solar path light from Hampton Bay is only $7.97 at the time of this writing. Sure, that is the cost of a single light, but if you need five or six of them to fully light up your front sidewalk, your investment will still only run about $50. This light, which one reviewer praises for its "[g]reat design" and "easy setup," has a water glass lens that produces a pretty lighting effect. Since it is solar-powered, no wiring is required and it is easy to install. Its integrated LED light is advertised to shine for up to eight hours with an automatic on/off switch.
What users think about the solar-powered Hampton Bay light
At only $7.97, there's no question that the Hampton Bay solar path light is a good deal, but what do consumers who've already bought and used this light think about it? This light had more than 1,700 reviews at the time of this writing and an overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Users agree that installation is a breeze, but reviews are mixed on the product's brightness.
Some buyers were pleased with the illumination provided by the lights, with several calling them "bright" and "long lasting." However, others complained that these solar lights were dim even after a sunny day or didn't illuminate through the entire night. Another user complained that not all of the eight lights they purchased seemed to be coated in the same bronze finish.
More than a few reviewers mentioned that they received broken lights after ordering them online, so you may want to consider picking these up at your local store instead of purchasing them off the website. Others mentioned a lack of packaging, stating that their lights were simply thrown loose into a box without any padding. Overall, many users were satisfied with this product, especially for the price. Buyers should just be wary of poor packaging and shipping, along with the possibility of not having the brightest lights out there. The good news is, Home Depot offers a 90-day return policy and the manufacturer provides a one-year warranty should your purchase come with any qualifying defects.