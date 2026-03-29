'Great Design, Easy Setup': Home Depot Has Highly-Rated Solar Lights For $8

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Exterior home improvement projects like landscaping or a new paint job can cost thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. According to Angi (formerly Angi's List), homeowners will spend an average of $10,500 to remodel the exterior of their home. That's a lot of dough, especially when many Americans are paying more for rent, insurance, utilities, and other services these days.

If you're looking for inexpensive ways to spruce up your home's exterior, Home Depot is definitely worth a look. You can pick up a gallon of paint to give your front door a burst of color, replace dated hardware, add a few large pots of flowers to your front porch, or install new lighting around your home and walkways.

The home improvement giant offers lots of choice when it comes to lighting, but this bronze two-tone LED solar path light from Hampton Bay is only $7.97 at the time of this writing. Sure, that is the cost of a single light, but if you need five or six of them to fully light up your front sidewalk, your investment will still only run about $50. This light, which one reviewer praises for its "[g]reat design" and "easy setup," has a water glass lens that produces a pretty lighting effect. Since it is solar-powered, no wiring is required and it is easy to install. Its integrated LED light is advertised to shine for up to eight hours with an automatic on/off switch.