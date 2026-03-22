5 Nifty Drill Bits You Didn't Realize Existed

One of the strongest ways of putting two pieces of wood together is through pocket hole joinery. This method uses a pocket hole that's drilled at an angle, forming a "pocket" for the screw. This would then allow the screw to mechanically secure the two pieces together while remaining discreet (provided that the hole is drilled on the interior part of the joinery) or hidden (if you use plugs to hide the holes).

To do this, you need a pocket hole jig to avoid errors, especially if the material you're working on moves while you're drilling. It's better to use the specialized stepped drill bit to drill the pocket hole. That's because a stepped drill bit has a smaller diameter tip, allowing it to drill a pilot hole where your screw will fit in. The rest of the stepped drill bit has a larger diameter that removes more material, creating a "pocket" that will hide the screwhead. This makes it a perfect addition to your toolkit for making these beginner-friendly woodworking projects.

While you can theoretically drill a pocket hole without a stepped drill bit, this is a much more involved process. You'd need two drill bits — a thinner one for the pilot hole, and a thicker bit for drilling to the pocket itself. That means you'll have to drill twice, increasing your chances of slipping and making a mistake.