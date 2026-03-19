Are Red Light Camera Tickets Actually Illegal? This Judge Thinks They Are

The red light camera is hardly a new development, acting as another set of eyes when law enforcement isn't around to punish those breaking traffic laws. While a red light camera flash doesn't always guarantee a ticket, they can, and have, helped punish those who've appeared to run red lights in the past — something that not all individuals in the legal system are so keen on. For example, a Florida judge has ruled that red light camera tickets are unconstitutional, as the cameras can't tell who is driving the car at the time of the offense.

As reported by the Sun Sentinel and other publications, Judge Steven DeLuca of Broward County, Florida, issued his ruling during a hearing for a woman from Tamarac, Florida. A red light camera captured images of her crossing an intersection, for which she was issued a citation. The woman ignored the citation and then received a second. Her lawyer, Bret Lusskin, argued that the state of Florida assumed that the driver and the vehicle's registered owner were the same person without clear evidence to prove it.

According to DeLuca, this unconstitutionally places the burden of proof on the defendant when contesting the citation, when it should instead fall on the prosecution to prove that the driver who committed the offense and the registration-holder are the same person. While this may seem like a boon for drivers, it must be stressed that DeLuca's ruling is limited to Broward County for the time being.