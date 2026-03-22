China's Massive Car Ferry Could Have A Hidden Military Purpose

In the ever-shifting geopolitical sphere, China's growing military presence and the ongoing tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea continue to be a closely watched topic — particularly in regard to China's ambition for naval power. In recent years, much speculation has been made over the country's rapid military development, including the capabilities of the newest Chinese amphibious assault ships.

While there's no denying its military advancements and buildup, much has been made about the logistical and military difficulties that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) would face if it launched an amphibious invasion of Taiwan. However, there's growing concern that if a Taiwan invasion were to happen, it wouldn't just be military vessels taking part in the action, but a fleet of commercial vessels, too — including a massive new car ferries that could quickly be repurposed into valuable military transports.

While the possibility of the PLA using commercial vessels for military operations has always been on the table for a potential Taiwan invasion, the scale with which China has been expanding its commercial shipbuilding industry has become a big factor in the PLA's projection of logistical and military power across the Taiwan Strait. It's also raised ethical concerns over the idea of putting merchant-marked ships into combat use.