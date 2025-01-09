Can China's Newest Amphibious Assault Ship Launch A Fleet Of Fighter Jets?
China's People's Liberation Army Navy has unveiled its latest vessel, Type 076, revealing a truly unusual design. NATO classifies it as a Yulan-class landing helicopter assault craft, similar to Western amphibious assault ships, which are different from aircraft carriers. The lead ship in the class was unveiled on Dec. 27, 2024, and is likely to be commissioned in the next few years. China's navy dubbed the vessel the Sichuan, after China's Sichuan province. It bears the hull number 51.
The Sichuan's characteristics make it very different from the Type 075 amphibious assault ship that preceded it. During its launch ceremony, onlookers and the press were able to see it in full, at least from the outside, and it appears to be an impressive ship that combines elements of amphibious assault vessels, helicopter carriers, and even aircraft carriers, which are traditionally much larger.
It's bigger than the U.S. Navy's America-class amphibious assault ships, at least in dimension, if not in displacement weight. Most notable is the presence of a sophisticated catapult system designed to launch fixed-wing aircraft. It also boasts arresting gear towards the stern, allowing for the capture of its launched aircraft, which is what makes the Type 076 such an interesting addition to China's inventory. Despite its unveiling ceremony, there's not a lot of official information about it, but here's what is known.
The Type 076 Landing Helicopter Assault Ship
China's navy announced that the Sichuan displaces 40,000 tons of seawater and boasts twin island superstructures. This is similar to other nations' vessels of the same type, with one island devoted to ship operations and navigation while the other is used for aircraft launch and recovery as well as flight operations. The War Zone estimated the craft's dimensions to be 864 feet long and 141 feet wide. For comparison, America-class vessels are 844 feet long and 106 feet wide, making the Sichuan significantly larger, though they displace over 44,000 tons.
There's a great deal of speculation surrounding the type of aircraft that could launch and land on the Sichuan. Its size offers up many possibilities, and while helicopters are an obvious thought, the catapult and arresting gear isn't used for them — it's meant for fixed-wing aircraft. Some have theorized that the ship could launch fighters, and it might use future fighter jets capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). That said, China has yet to use this technology in its fighters, though its future sixth-generation aircraft likely would feature VTOL capabilities.
The Sichuan could potentially launch and recover lighter manned fixed-wing aircraft, though the most likely use for the catapult and arresting gear is for the launch and recovery of advanced drones that China is developing. These include military drones — such as the GJ-11 Sharp Sword, which is in development — that could make extensive use of the Sichuan's wide deck.
How the Type 076 could be used in combat
The presence of a series of in-close defensive capabilities, as well as the aircraft launch and recovery gear, suggests the Chinese navy's ideal use of the Sichuan and other ships of its class. It would likely be used less as an amphibious assault ship and more as a forward-operating vessel deploying advanced drones and other aircraft into battle almost anywhere in the world. This has been a capability long enjoyed by blue-water navies like the U.S. Navy, and China is catching up with plenty of fervor.
The types of missions it could support include maritime strikes as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Additionally, it could be used to bolster a fleet, freeing up larger craft with additional naval aviation support — ideal in a future conflict with Taiwan and the United States, should that come to pass. China's goals regarding Taiwan have never been murky, and it appears China is preparing for such an eventuality.
Also, because of the large deck, Type 076 vessels could boost larger ships in combat by providing support for landing and recovering some aircraft launched from other vessels. Granted, this is all theoretical, and it's anyone's guess how China will use the Sichuan and future sister ships. Still, plenty in the West have their eyes wide open as the People's Liberation Army Navy continues to advance its technology, extending its reach far beyond the coastal waters of China and its territories.