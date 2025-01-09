Can China's Newest Amphibious Assault Ship Launch A Fleet Of Fighter Jets?

China's People's Liberation Army Navy has unveiled its latest vessel, Type 076, revealing a truly unusual design. NATO classifies it as a Yulan-class landing helicopter assault craft, similar to Western amphibious assault ships, which are different from aircraft carriers. The lead ship in the class was unveiled on Dec. 27, 2024, and is likely to be commissioned in the next few years. China's navy dubbed the vessel the Sichuan, after China's Sichuan province. It bears the hull number 51.

The Sichuan's characteristics make it very different from the Type 075 amphibious assault ship that preceded it. During its launch ceremony, onlookers and the press were able to see it in full, at least from the outside, and it appears to be an impressive ship that combines elements of amphibious assault vessels, helicopter carriers, and even aircraft carriers, which are traditionally much larger.

It's bigger than the U.S. Navy's America-class amphibious assault ships, at least in dimension, if not in displacement weight. Most notable is the presence of a sophisticated catapult system designed to launch fixed-wing aircraft. It also boasts arresting gear towards the stern, allowing for the capture of its launched aircraft, which is what makes the Type 076 such an interesting addition to China's inventory. Despite its unveiling ceremony, there's not a lot of official information about it, but here's what is known.

