This Popular Chevy EV Color Is Off The Market For The Rest Of 2026

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is a new entrant to the EV space in the U.S., having made its official debut in 2024. Being a fairly new model — and quite a successful model as well — when Chevy updated the vehicle for the 2026 model year, it only featured marginal upgrades while adding new packages, including Midnight and Tech Bronze, and a higher starting price tag. Mechanically and features-wise, the 2026 model year vehicle remains identical to the older model. Now, those intending to buy the 2026 Equinox EV may have noticed the color options in which the vehicle was offered at the time of its announcement; particularly, the LT1 and LT2 variants of the vehicle came with a color option named "Galaxy Gray Metallic".

It now appears as though this particular color option has turned out to be quite popular. GM Authority recently noted that this particular option is no longer listed on Chevrolet's vehicle configurator tool. As to why this happened, it is very likely that this paint option reached an early buildout stage, which in turn has historically also meant that it will no longer be an option for consumers intending to buy a 2026 Equinox EV.

This isn't particularly good news for potential Equinox EV buyers intending to get the car in this hue. Also, given that we're not even midway through 2026, it would be a while before this color option makes an official comeback (if at all) on the 2027 model year Equinox, which is still several months away from being even announced. For those wondering what reaching an "early buildout" is, it essentially means that the manufacturer has exhausted the number of vehicles it had intended to be made available in this particular color option.