The chilling story of a robot uprising has been told in countless books, movies, and other media through the years. But of all the machines that readers imagine could be the ones to rise up, robot vacuum cleaners, which are designed to clean your home and not rule it, might be at the bottom of the list. Don't take a baseball bat to yours however, as the real threat isn't the machine itself but vulnerabilities in the systems that control it.

These flaws affected DJI Romo robot vacuums and were discovered by Sammy Azdoufal, an independent engineer using AI, in February of 2026. Azdoufal was trying to build a custom remote app using a PS5 controller and accidentally stumbled upon a way to get floor plans, live feeds, and full remote capability. This gave him access to and control of 6,700 vacuum cleaners around the world. But this wasn't technically a system breach, as the way in existed through improper server-side access controls and data handling.

Fortunately, instead of leading the robot army to world domination, Azdoufal instead contacted DJI. According to comments from a company spokesperson to The Verge, DJI had already been working on a fix before the issue was made public. That fix came in the form of system updates that were released to address the problem. However, there appeared to be security concerns that still remained at the time. This includes the ability to access video feeds without a security PIN, in addition to other issues.