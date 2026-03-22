Why Does The Last 20 Percent Of A Battery Take Longer To Charge?

If you regularly fast charge your smartphone — or even an electric car, for that matter — you might have noticed an interesting pattern. These devices charge at breakneck speeds from the 0% to 80% mark, but slow down and take significantly longer to "fill up" the last 20 percentage points. This is precisely why it is common for modern smartphones to reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes, while popular EVs regularly hit 80% charge in around 15 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger like a Tesla Supercharger.

We have previously discussed how major EV makers like Tesla and phone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung explicitly recommend capping the max charging level at 80%. EV makers market this method as one of the ways to minimize battery wear and tear. What they don't explicitly state, however, is that waiting for the car to get to a full 100% charge would also mean a car hoarding a charging station for a much longer duration, given how battery charging speeds slow down considerably after hitting the 80% mark.

Now, there are two main reasons why the last 20% of a Li-ion battery takes significantly longer to charge. The first is a deliberate safety mechanism built into modern charging systems, while the second comes down to battery chemistry. As lithium-ion batteries approach full capacity, their voltage rises close to the safe upper limit. At this point, the battery management systems inside modern-day devices detect the same and automatically reduce the current flowing into the battery. This prevents the battery from overheating. Slowing the charging process at high state-of-charge levels helps protect the battery's internal chemistry and improves long-term durability.