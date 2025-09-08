This EV Battery Breakthrough Promises Huge Range On Only A 12-Minute Charge

One of the biggest conundrums that buyers face before leaping to an electric car is range anxiety. Over the years, the charging infrastructure has improved dramatically, but the slow pace of charging remains a crucial challenge. Tesla's Superchargers take roughly 15 minutes to put 175 miles worth of range battery, while the at-home Level 2 wall charger can take 8 to 10 hours to fully charge. All in all, you still get a maximum range of under 400 miles. In a nutshell, the problem is two-fold; one that limits the charging speed, as well as the battery capacity.

Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) now claim to have made a breakthrough that solves both problems in one go. In partnership with the LG-backed Frontier Research Laboratory (FRL), the team worked on a novel electrolyte that solves the nagging problem of dendrite formation in Lithium-based battery packs. The new battery architecture, according to the team, allows the development of battery packs that charge faster, offer more range, and last longer.

Just how much? Well, as per a press statement, the batteries can offer up to 497 miles of range, while the underlying anode-electrolyte innovations will let users fully charge the battery pack in just 12 minutes. Additionally, these batteries should retain their performance for over 186,400 miles traveled. That's more or less mainstream, at least by Tesla standards. In its 2023 Impact Report, the carmaker revealed that the batteries inside the Model 3 and Y can lose only 15% of their natural capacity after covering 200,000 miles.