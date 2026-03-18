Lowe's Is Selling A Heavy-Duty Five-Tier Garage Shelving Unit For $60

If you're looking for easy ways to upgrade your garage, making sure you have enough storage is a good place to start. Ample storage can help prevent clutter from accumulating by giving you more places to store your latest Lowe's haul, or giving you more options to store existing items in a way that makes them easier to find. Adding more storage doesn't have to cost a fortune either, since Lowe's offers a five-tier heavy duty plastic shelving set for $59.98.

The shelves are made in the USA by Project Source, and they're suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. According to the manufacturer, they can hold up to 150 pounds per shelf, and shouldn't take much more than 10 minutes to assemble. The assembly process is tool-free, according to the brand. Each shelf offers 14.5 inches of clearance, making the unit suitable for storing larger items. To prevent mishaps, the shelves also come with a mounting bracket, so they can be attached to walls.

Thanks to their high weight capacity and low price, the shelves have become a popular item among Lowe's buyers. More than 4,400 buyers have reviewed the shelving set, giving it an average rating of four out of five stars. Around 57% of those reviewers gave the set a full five-star rating, although not everyone is quite so impressed.