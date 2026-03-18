Lowe's Is Selling A Heavy-Duty Five-Tier Garage Shelving Unit For $60
If you're looking for easy ways to upgrade your garage, making sure you have enough storage is a good place to start. Ample storage can help prevent clutter from accumulating by giving you more places to store your latest Lowe's haul, or giving you more options to store existing items in a way that makes them easier to find. Adding more storage doesn't have to cost a fortune either, since Lowe's offers a five-tier heavy duty plastic shelving set for $59.98.
The shelves are made in the USA by Project Source, and they're suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. According to the manufacturer, they can hold up to 150 pounds per shelf, and shouldn't take much more than 10 minutes to assemble. The assembly process is tool-free, according to the brand. Each shelf offers 14.5 inches of clearance, making the unit suitable for storing larger items. To prevent mishaps, the shelves also come with a mounting bracket, so they can be attached to walls.
Thanks to their high weight capacity and low price, the shelves have become a popular item among Lowe's buyers. More than 4,400 buyers have reviewed the shelving set, giving it an average rating of four out of five stars. Around 57% of those reviewers gave the set a full five-star rating, although not everyone is quite so impressed.
Some reviewers weren't happy with the shelves
There are many common mistakes buyers often make while they're shopping at Lowe's, and if they're shopping on the retailer's website, not paying attention to reviews can be one of them. The shelving set has garnered a long list of positive reviews, but potential buyers shouldn't overlook the limitations pointed out by less satisfied customers. Among the most negative reviews, a common theme is that the shelves aren't as durable as advertised, with multiple users saying that they can't get close to the claimed weight limit without sagging.
Another common complaint is that the shelves aren't anywhere near as easy to assemble as they're supposed to be. A string of one-star reviewers report issues with the fit of the shelving components, with several reviewers saying they resorted to using pliers to get the plastic parts to fit together, even though Project Source claims the assembly process does not require tools.
A four-star overall score is still mostly positive, even if some reviewers have pointed out flaws with the shelving set's durability and construction. However, anyone needing the shelves to live up to the "heavy duty" part of their billing might be a little disappointed. They're no magic space-saving garage lifehack, but for lighter loads, they're worth checking out.