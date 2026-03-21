JD Power Just Named The Most Dependable Chevrolet Models Of 2026

Recently, J.D. Power put together what it has found to be the most dependable car brands on the market in 2026. Rather than testing 2026 models, this was determined by surveying drivers with vehicles from the 2023 model year who have three years of ownership under their belts, and seeing how many problems these drivers have reported across 184 different areas, ranging from problems with the powertrain to the infotainment system.

These vehicles needed to endure real world wear and tear to truly gauge their dependability. Unsurprisingly, Lexus finished at the top of the list, as its generally regarded as one of the most reliable brands on the market, but coming in just a few spots lower in fifth place is Chevrolet, with 178 problems per 100 vehicles.

J.D. Power further broke down its findings, highlighting the most dependable vehicles for a particular category. For it to be highlighted, the model needed to perform at or above industry average. Chevrolet managed to snag first place in two different categories. First was with compact SUVs, where the Chevrolet Equinox beat out the likes of the Subaru Forester.

Notably, the Equinox did not even place in the top three the previous year. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Tahoe topped all large SUVs. In fact, the Tahoe is the only large SUV to get a mention by J.D. Power, because it fit the organization's bill in this case. While that is not the kind of data you want to see if you own any of the other large SUVs, it is good news to anyone that either has a Tahoe, or is looking to purchase one.