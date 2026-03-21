Another Navy Ship Is Getting Upgraded To Bring F-35s On Board

U.S. Navy ships, at least from a distance, appear to be multi-purpose and capable of carrying every type of fighter jet. But the truth is that certain vessels are designed to carry specific planes, and must be upgraded to accommodate other types. This is the case for the USS Iwo Jima, which will be modified to support F-35B operations. The work will be done by BAE Systems, a major defense contractor, which was awarded a $204.1 million contract in February 2026.

This upgrade will modernize the ship's onboard systems to accommodate F-35s. These include updates to the flight deck, which will receive support equipment and other systems to ensure the jets are fully supported during their operations. BAE will perform the work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia. Work is scheduled to begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed by early 2028. The initial contract, already a hefty amount, could rise to $255 million by the time the ship is finished.

Classified as an amphibious assault ship, the Iwo Jima isn't the first of its kind to be upgraded for the F-35B, a variant of the original F-35. The USS Essex was modified in 2016 for the F-35B, and the USS Kearsarge's upgrades were completed by early 2026. The USS Boxer has also been upgraded, and the USS Bataan is expected to be finished by the end of 2026. Other amphibious ships, like the USS America, were designed from the start to operate F‑35B aircraft.