State Farm Drone Leaves Homeowner With $20K Bill After Surprise Roof Inspection
While many still use drones purely as recreational devices, the technology has started to take on various other roles. Cities have begun to implement police drones, military drone tech has advanced at a rapid rate, and now, it's even being utilized by insurers. Some insurance providers are using drones to get a good look at the properties and structures they insure, making policy decisions based on their findings. In one case, a Santa Ana, California resident alleges that State Farm performed an unplanned drone home roof inspection that could cost them around $20,000.
As reported by ABC7, longtime Santa Ana resident Linda Bennett states that State Farm sent her a letter demanding she repair her roof or lose coverage. Using materials deemed adequate by the insurance provider, Bennett claims that the job would cost her around $20,000. She believes that the insurer's request was based on the findings of an unannounced drone inspection. In response, State Farm admitted that the use of drone inspections is controversial, but claimed it's a natural evolution of insurance company property imaging. Bennett has until May 1 to have the roof done to State Farm's specifications or find a new provider.
Naturally, the use of drones to covertly take photos of people's homes is a point of concern, especially if the drones' perceived findings can lead to such severe action. As far as whether all of this is legal, unfortunately, there's no definitive answer.
Can insurance providers legally use drone imagery?
The legality of insurance providers' use of drone imagery is a bit murky. There aren't many laws on the books, and those that are vary from state to state. Aerial imaging for insurance purposes is allowed in Pennsylvania, for example, though it can't be used as the definitive reason for policy rescission. Under the Unfair Insurance Practices Act, insurers must prove risks, properly notify homeowners of nonrenewal, and give them ample time to make repairs. This practice is also allowed in Texas, with the use of artificial intelligence completely unregulated in this endeavor.
California, on the other hand, is taking steps to prevent incidents like the one in Santa Ana from occurring again. In 2025, California introduced Assembly Bill 75, which seeks to introduce guardrails and protections for attempted policy changes using aerial photography. Similarly to Pennsylvania's laws, it would mean that homeowners are formally notified of aerial photography and have access to the images taken. This way, they can effectively dispute them if they feel they are justified in doing so.
Drone technology isn't going anywhere and is just getting better. While developments like the Antigravity A1 drone are undoubtedly impressive, it has already been shown in Santa Ana and elsewhere that such aerial marvels can give homeowners trouble, violating their privacy without stepping outside the law.