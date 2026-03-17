State Farm Drone Leaves Homeowner With $20K Bill After Surprise Roof Inspection

While many still use drones purely as recreational devices, the technology has started to take on various other roles. Cities have begun to implement police drones, military drone tech has advanced at a rapid rate, and now, it's even being utilized by insurers. Some insurance providers are using drones to get a good look at the properties and structures they insure, making policy decisions based on their findings. In one case, a Santa Ana, California resident alleges that State Farm performed an unplanned drone home roof inspection that could cost them around $20,000.

As reported by ABC7, longtime Santa Ana resident Linda Bennett states that State Farm sent her a letter demanding she repair her roof or lose coverage. Using materials deemed adequate by the insurance provider, Bennett claims that the job would cost her around $20,000. She believes that the insurer's request was based on the findings of an unannounced drone inspection. In response, State Farm admitted that the use of drone inspections is controversial, but claimed it's a natural evolution of insurance company property imaging. Bennett has until May 1 to have the roof done to State Farm's specifications or find a new provider.

Naturally, the use of drones to covertly take photos of people's homes is a point of concern, especially if the drones' perceived findings can lead to such severe action. As far as whether all of this is legal, unfortunately, there's no definitive answer.