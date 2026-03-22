Do You Need To Signal If You're Already In A Turn Lane? What CA Law Says

It sounds a bit redundant at first — you're already in a designated turning lane, yet you must use your turning signal. However, in states like California, you may get a ticket if you don't.

According to the California DMV's Driver's Handbook, there are certain steps drivers must take before taking a left or right turn. This includes entering a designated turn lane if one is available, looking out for pedestrians and bicyclists, and then turning on a turn signal about 100 feet ahead of the turn itself, usually before stopping behind the limit line.

While it's not explicitly stated, this section of the Driver's Handbook indicates that you'll need to use the turn signal even if there's a designated turning lane. This is emphasized in California Code, VEH 22108, which states: "Any signal of intention to turn right or left shall be given continuously during the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning." No exceptions are mentioned.