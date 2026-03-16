FAA Launches Pilot Program For Real-World Air Taxi Testing

There has been hope for some time to get air taxis for civilian travel off the ground. Multiple companies are competing to bring this technology to the United States, and now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is taking a huge step forward to make this form of transportation safely and legally accessible. It has come to light that the FAA is kicking off an initiative throughout summer 2026 to train prospective pilots for electric vertical takeoff and landing, known more simply as eVTOL. The idea is for these air vehicles to cover various services, including passenger, cargo, and emergency medical transport.

At the time of publication, the U.S. government has given the green light to eight individual pilot courses to serve as the foundation of the wider eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. 26 states, such as Texas, Utah, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, have been selected for these eVTOL pilot training grounds, with companies Electra, Beta, Reliable Robotics, and others partnering with the FAA to push eVTOL integration forward. Their presence in the program varies, from testing out eVTOL models they've developed to exploring propulsion and automated piloting innovations.

With this step forward for eVTOL pilot training and machine testing, many in the U.S. are about to see these transports in their area. Thus, there are some key things to know about eVTOLs as they become a more common sight.