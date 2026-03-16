FAA Launches Pilot Program For Real-World Air Taxi Testing
There has been hope for some time to get air taxis for civilian travel off the ground. Multiple companies are competing to bring this technology to the United States, and now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is taking a huge step forward to make this form of transportation safely and legally accessible. It has come to light that the FAA is kicking off an initiative throughout summer 2026 to train prospective pilots for electric vertical takeoff and landing, known more simply as eVTOL. The idea is for these air vehicles to cover various services, including passenger, cargo, and emergency medical transport.
At the time of publication, the U.S. government has given the green light to eight individual pilot courses to serve as the foundation of the wider eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. 26 states, such as Texas, Utah, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, have been selected for these eVTOL pilot training grounds, with companies Electra, Beta, Reliable Robotics, and others partnering with the FAA to push eVTOL integration forward. Their presence in the program varies, from testing out eVTOL models they've developed to exploring propulsion and automated piloting innovations.
With this step forward for eVTOL pilot training and machine testing, many in the U.S. are about to see these transports in their area. Thus, there are some key things to know about eVTOLs as they become a more common sight.
What to know about eVTOLs
While they're only now making their way to the United States public as a potentially viable and widespread form of transportation, eVTOLs have been in development for years. Talks of such an aircraft date back to 2009, when NASA released concepts of a vertical takeoff craft known as the Puffin. Two years later, the unmanned AgustaWestland Project Zero test took place in one of the earliest instances of an eVTOL taking to the skies. Now, evidently, numerous companies and government entities have dedicated time and resources to the technology, with there even being a new eVTOL aircraft that can be flown by anyone without a pilot's license.
With that in mind, how do eVTOLs work and what makes them a strong candidate for everyday travel? Their biggest advantage is in their name, vertical takeoffs. They don't require a runway, with their propellers pulling them straight up into the sky. They run on electric motors and batteries, so they lack noisy combustion elements and high emission levels that would be a nuisance in a residential or otherwise heavily populated area. With that said, they are expensive to produce, and their battery power means limitations to travel. There's still work to be done on the road to widespread adoption, but progress is being made.
On paper, eVTOLs have the potential to transform travel and transportation. Time will tell how well the FAA's pilot training program will go once it kicks off and if eVTOLs will be integrated into modern society sooner rather than later.