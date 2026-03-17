This Modern Gold Mining Method Begins With Your Old Electronics

For many people, gold mining conjures images of an old prospector sifting sandy water through a metal pan in the blazing sun. But these days, the process is far more advanced than the 1800s gold rush era of the western United States. In fact, researchers have actually developed a method to recover gold from electronic waste. This means that yes, there's gold inside your household electronics. So your drawer of outdated devices may be a goldmine—at least in theory.

A study published in Advanced Materials describes how this was achieved with a process using protein amyloid nanofibrils. Extracted from whey, these materials are tiny, thin protein fibers with a huge surface area. This allows them to precisely remove gold from dissolved electronic components like computer motherboards. The process then converts gold ions into single particles, resulting in high-purity gold nuggets.

The study shows that this method of gold recovery costs around $1.10 per gram, a far cry from the market value of about $50 per gram for 22-carat gold. The process is also more eco-friendly than traditional mining methods, as it uses fewer organic materials and produces less waste overall. Additionally, the protein gels used to extract the gold are reusable, and represent a circular approach. The end result is that electronic waste, as well as food waste, is recycled and repurposed into a different substance.