Your Xbox Series X's HDMI Ports Can Be Replaced - Here's What It Might Cost
Even as gaming console technology has advanced, they still have their issues. A modern console, like the Xbox Series X, might develop some issues over time, but it's not a lost cause. Repairs are indeed possible, and it's possible for stuff like faulty HDMI ports going bad. Various services offer HDMI port replacement, though there's some range in pricing. On one end of the spectrum are the likes of eStarland, where port repair costs $89.99, while places like Logistics sit on the other end at $130 for full replacement. Some have even claimed services quoting as high as $200 for this job, so before getting it done, thorough research is a good idea.
So, why exactly is HDMI port replacement such a costly task across the board? To put it simply, it's because this isn't an Xbox Series X repair just anyone can or should tackle without the right knowledge, tools, and a steady hand. It requires taking the console apart, removing the old HDMI port, which is a difficult and tedious process itself, correctly connecting and soldering the replacement port onto the motherboard, and reassembling the console. It's more of a risk than it's worth, with plenty of room for error throughout the attempted replacement process. Leaving it to a professional is certainly the ideal route.
There are things you can fix yourself, like your Xbox Series X not reading discs, but HDMI port replacement is not something most gamers should try to tackle. They can and should keep their eyes peeled for signs that this repair is needed, however, since the console will make it known when a port is going bad.
When is HDMI port replacement needed?
It's not hard to figure out when the HDMI ports are starting to fail. The most obvious sign the port is bad is that there's no audio or video when everything is plugged in and running. While the HDMI cable might need to be replaced, if you try multiple cable and they all show a No Signal message on a TV or monitor every time, the port is likely at fault. Even if a signal does find its way through, a sharp decline or lack of consistency in audio or video is usually a sign that a port is giving out as well.
On top of performance issues, there are physical signs that an Xbox Series X HDMI port replacement is needed. First and foremost is to inspect it for any kind of warping, breaking or bending of the pins, or rusting. The strength of the connection between the port and cable is key, too, since a busted port will likely hold the HDMI cable too tightly or loosely. If the connection is loose, audio and visual dropout will occur if the cable is moved while the cable and console are in use.
No one likes paying up for tech repair, but more often than not, it's a cheaper alternative to full-on device replacement. Due to the complexity and likelihood for anyone less than an expert to create bigger issues, Xbox Series X HDMI port replacement is best left to a trusted repair service, even if it is a bit pricier.