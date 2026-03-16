Your Xbox Series X's HDMI Ports Can Be Replaced - Here's What It Might Cost

Even as gaming console technology has advanced, they still have their issues. A modern console, like the Xbox Series X, might develop some issues over time, but it's not a lost cause. Repairs are indeed possible, and it's possible for stuff like faulty HDMI ports going bad. Various services offer HDMI port replacement, though there's some range in pricing. On one end of the spectrum are the likes of eStarland, where port repair costs $89.99, while places like Logistics sit on the other end at $130 for full replacement. Some have even claimed services quoting as high as $200 for this job, so before getting it done, thorough research is a good idea.

So, why exactly is HDMI port replacement such a costly task across the board? To put it simply, it's because this isn't an Xbox Series X repair just anyone can or should tackle without the right knowledge, tools, and a steady hand. It requires taking the console apart, removing the old HDMI port, which is a difficult and tedious process itself, correctly connecting and soldering the replacement port onto the motherboard, and reassembling the console. It's more of a risk than it's worth, with plenty of room for error throughout the attempted replacement process. Leaving it to a professional is certainly the ideal route.

There are things you can fix yourself, like your Xbox Series X not reading discs, but HDMI port replacement is not something most gamers should try to tackle. They can and should keep their eyes peeled for signs that this repair is needed, however, since the console will make it known when a port is going bad.