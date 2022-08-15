Xbox Series X Not Recognizing Discs? Here's How To Fix It

We may not be living through another game-breaking widespread crisis like the Xbox 360's red ring of death, but as with anything you purchase, there's always a chance that your console will malfunction. While the Xbox Series X hasn't presented nearly the same amount or intensity of issues as some of its predecessors, it isn't always perfect, and some gamers have found that out the hard way.

Of those who have experienced issues, a failing disc drive is one of the most common problems with the Xbox Series X to date. Per Polygon, reports of disc drive issues on the Series X ran rampant at the console's launch. We haven't heard much about it lately, though, meaning Microsoft may have fixed any lingering issues after the initial production runs. Still, if something has a moving part, there's always a chance it can break.

Have you found yourself the unlucky victim of an uncooperative disk drive? If you're within warranty, you'll be happy to know that this sort of issue is typically covered and you can have it repaired for free, the only downside being that you'll be without your console for a reasonable period of time. Is the console out of warranty? Don't panic. Before you drop money on a brand new replacement or swear off Xbox for good to join the growing legion of PC gamers, there are some things you can try to fix the issue yourself.