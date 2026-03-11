We Just Got Our First Look Ever At The B-21 Raider Performing This Risky Maneuver
The B-21 Raider is a stealth bomber developed by Northrop Grumman. It isn't yet in active duty but, as of February 2026, is scheduled to enter service in 2027. In order to make that happen, Air & Space Forces Magazine reports an enormous investment of $4.5 billion dollars was committed by Congress in order to speed up to process of its development. There's tremendous faith in the U.S. Air Force, then, that the aircraft's going to be a huge asset. True enough, several factors make the B-2 Raider stealth bomber special compared to other jets, and now the world has got its first look at one of the test models performing a very risky maneuver: Approaching for midair refueling.
This image, captured by X's @minor_triad, shows the sleek, enigmatic B-2 refueling through connection to a KC-135R Stratotanker:
This was one of the very first public sightings of the Air Force's formidable new asset, and a spokesperson for the military branch moved quickly to address all the speculation and confirm the identities of the two aircraft. In a statement provided to Defense One on March 11, the day after images were posted, they noted that "a test event involving a close-proximity flight" took place between a B-21 and a KC-135R. Furthermore, it was just one flight in a series of maneuvers, tests, and trials that are intended "to validate the B-21's capabilities and operational readiness." The specific tanker in question, according to The War Zone, is a veteran of midair refueling flight tests, operating from Edwards Air Force Base in southern California. If the B-21 is to have a long service life ahead of it (and the significant investment in it suggests that's the intent), it's critical to know that it can perform these sorts of risky midair maneuvers.
The great importance, and potential risks, of mid-air refueling
The Air Force highlighted that the incredibly close proximity of the two aircraft was a key element of this particular test flight. Though midair refueling is the primary purpose of a KC-135R, that doesn't detract from the fact that it's one of aviation's most dangerous maneuvers, and confidence and experience is crucial. As the Hill Aerospace Museum emphasizes, there's an enormous size disparity between tankers built for capacity and a fighter jet, and they have to be close enough throughout for the connection to be established and continue while the fuel is transferred. It's a feat that demands enormous skill, and there may be adverse weather conditions or other environmental factors to also account for.
Nonetheless, it's vital for some bombers and other aircraft to be able to be refueled in this way, and that's why the B-2 engaged in a flight exercise that brought it so very close to a KC-135R. The operation must be perfected, and adapted to the capabilities of the tanker and the unique physics of each aircraft in need of refueling. Depending on where a bomber is operating, the mission it's engaged in, and other factors, it may well not have the luxury of anywhere to land to refuel conventionally, and operations would be sorely limited in terms of scope without this capacity. This is why, while commercial planes don't refuel in the sky, it's generally important that military aircraft like bombers can.