We Just Got Our First Look Ever At The B-21 Raider Performing This Risky Maneuver

The B-21 Raider is a stealth bomber developed by Northrop Grumman. It isn't yet in active duty but, as of February 2026, is scheduled to enter service in 2027. In order to make that happen, Air & Space Forces Magazine reports an enormous investment of $4.5 billion dollars was committed by Congress in order to speed up to process of its development. There's tremendous faith in the U.S. Air Force, then, that the aircraft's going to be a huge asset. True enough, several factors make the B-2 Raider stealth bomber special compared to other jets, and now the world has got its first look at one of the test models performing a very risky maneuver: Approaching for midair refueling.

This image, captured by X's @minor_triad, shows the sleek, enigmatic B-2 refueling through connection to a KC-135R Stratotanker:

This was one of the very first public sightings of the Air Force's formidable new asset, and a spokesperson for the military branch moved quickly to address all the speculation and confirm the identities of the two aircraft. In a statement provided to Defense One on March 11, the day after images were posted, they noted that "a test event involving a close-proximity flight" took place between a B-21 and a KC-135R. Furthermore, it was just one flight in a series of maneuvers, tests, and trials that are intended "to validate the B-21's capabilities and operational readiness." The specific tanker in question, according to The War Zone, is a veteran of midair refueling flight tests, operating from Edwards Air Force Base in southern California. If the B-21 is to have a long service life ahead of it (and the significant investment in it suggests that's the intent), it's critical to know that it can perform these sorts of risky midair maneuvers.