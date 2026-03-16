This Is The Only US State With A Ban On Self-Serving Gas Stations

Old gas stations were way better than what we have now, thanks in part to full-service fuel. But those days, and the nostalgic 1950s images they conjure, are unfortunately a thing of the past. However, there is one major exception, as the state of New Jersey still has full-service gas pumps. In fact, it's illegal for anyone to pump their own gas in the state, and it's been that way for decades.

Full-service gas in New Jersey dates back to 1949, when the state passed the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act. This legislation primarily cited fire hazards as the reason for the change, which would outlaw customers from pumping their own gas. This meant that attendants at each station had to handle the process themselves. Lawmakers believed that employees were better suited to following proper safety procedures when fuel was dispensed. This meant ensuring engines were turned off and that no one was smoking, both of which would be difficult to monitor from a distance.

Additionally, state officials reasoned that attendants working the pumps would prevent customers from being exposed to potential health risks from gasoline, including fumes. The law also noted that self-service stations faced higher liability insurance premiums than full-service ones. This fact was used to reinforce the state's point that allowing customers to do the work wasn't worth the cost.