Florida Bill Amendment Would Allow License Plate Frames – But There's A Catch

Clarifying Florida's present license plate cover regulations is just one element of House Bill 543. It notably passed through the Florida House of Representatives as a bill against noisy cars; it alters yellow light lengths, allows for speed limit changes in specific areas, and more. While it looks like a done deal, this isn't the case at all. Passing through the Florida House is just one step on its journey to becoming law, and it next has to go through the Florida Senate. The version the Senate ultimately passed was vastly different from the House's take, with the removal of parts pertaining to seaport property conversions, the expansion of school bus stop-arm cameras for private and charter schools, and the development on the digital driver's license front.

Thanks to these and other deviations, Florida lawmakers aren't confident in HB 543's future. As reported by Florida Politics, House Representative Fiona McFarland, who helped introduce it, believes the bill is effectively dead in the water. "It just got too weighed down with different items — classic train issue," she said. As far as what it not being signed into law would mean specifically for the license plate cover situation, drivers would have to adhere to the less-than-clear-cut language of the existing HB 253, which outlines the limitations of license plate customization and punishments for failing to meet them.

One way or another, we may be looking at the end of the Florida license plate cover drama for the time being. Regardless of whether HB 543 passes, it's a good idea for Florida drivers to review the state's laws on plate covers to ensure they're in good legal standing.