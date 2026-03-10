FL House Passes Noisy Car Ban Bill – Here's What That Could Mean For You

While the increasingly common electric car is impressively quiet thanks to its motor, most cars still feature combustion engines that are quite noisy. Still, most cars on the road aren't considered illegal nuisances due to their noise level. However, some may find themselves on the wrong side of Florida law if new legislation is passed and signed by the governor. According to Florida House Bill 543, Florida drivers aren't allowed to hit their gas pedal in a way that rapidly increases RPMs or accelerate in any way that produces "excessive or unusual noise."

On top of this, Florida drivers must have an exhaust system that is in good working order. This means it's complete, free of leaks, and operates at a reasonable noise level. Florida law currently calls for specific decibel levels to be maintained at specific speeds, though ClickOrlando notes that these proved difficult for police to enforce. Thus, Bill 543 would remove these decibel requirements in favor of a more common sense approach based on revving noise level. The bill also brings several other changes to traffic law, including edited license plate rules, golf cart reclassification, and updated parking guidelines.

This is the latest chapter in the story of Florida's battle against noisy vehicles. The state has previously passed legislation in hopes of reducing excess car sounds of all kinds.