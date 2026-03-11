Why Your Car Might Have Trouble Triggering Traffic Lights In The Snow

There was a time when most traffic lights worked by relying on timers. This isn't ideal, as anyone who's sat muttering at a stoplight in the middle of the night without any other cars on the road can testify. Nowadays, many signals use sensors — such as inductive loops – that detect the presence of vehicles and adjust the lights accordingly.

Inductive loop sensors use a coil of wire, usually embedded in the road near the stop sign. When a car rolls over that loop, the metal in the vehicle disrupts the magnetic field in the coil, signaling to the traffic controller that someone is waiting. These systems don't rely on weight, as is commonly believed. Instead, they rely on the presence of metals in a vehicle, which is why motorcycles and cycles can sometimes struggle to activate them if they're not positioned correctly.

So, why does it appear that your car has trouble triggering traffic lights in the snow? Surely snow can't block a magnetic signal. After all, magnets work perfectly well under water, so a little snow shouldn't leave you stuck at a stoplight. Well, thankfully, these traffic lights aren't defying the laws of physics, which would be both weird and far more newsworthy. The truth, it appears, is far simpler. The snow hides the road markings that tell drivers exactly where to stop. Sit too far back, a little off-center, or too far forward, and you can miss the most sensitive part of the zone entirely.