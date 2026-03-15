5 Of The Worst Places To Store Your Makita Batteries

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There is no doubting the convenience of cordless power tools. No longer is the tradesperson or DIYer restricted to the length of a power outlet or an extension cable — or, perhaps worse, finding themselves tangled in cables while balancing precariously on top of a step ladder. However, there are downsides to battery-powered tools. Before cordless tools, there was just the expense of the tool to consider; now there's the expense of both the tools and the batteries that power them. Today, most of us will have a collection of cordless tools and an even larger collection of batteries. And these batteries — as we all know — aren't cheap.

In the case of Makita, a pack of two 18-volt LXT lithium-ion 5.0Ah batteries can cost around $170 on Amazon. At this price, you'll want to make sure that your precious batteries continue to power your tools for as long as possible, which means avoiding the mistakes that can ruin them. But longevity isn't the only concern, as improper storage of your Makita batteries can also be dangerous. These devices are popular because they store a lot of energy in a compact space. That's fine when all that energy is controlled, but if you let it out of the bag in an uncontrolled manner, the story is different. A battery stored in the wrong environment can be prone to accelerated wear, and in some cases, it can even turn into a fire risk.