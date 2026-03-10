The US Military Is Getting A New Experimental Plane, And It Looks Seriously Cool

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has long been the source for some of the world's most amazing aircraft, and its newest one is keeping that trend going. On March 9, 2026, DARPA officially unveiled the SPRINT X-76, a proof-of-concept tech demonstration that would take military aircraft into runway-independent high-speed flight. DARPA approached the concept with the idea that one of a battlespace's most difficult problems is weighing the need for high-speed aircraft with the "go-anywhere flexibility of a slower helicopter."

SPRINT stands for "SPeed and Runway INdependent Technologies," which is all about creating a new aircraft that employs jet aircraft speeds with the landing and takeoff versatility of a chopper. While DARPA revealed the X-76 in the form of artist's renderings of what it will look like, it's already being built. Bell Textron Inc., the company responsible, alongside Boeing, for the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and several military helicopters, has already begun construction of the prototype. This came after a successful Critical Design Review, which allowed for the official designation of SPRINT as an X-aircraft.

SPRINT is a joint program between DARPA and U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), aiming to "break the long-standing military trade-off between the high speed of fixed-wing aircraft and the agile, runway-independent operations of vertical takeoff and landing platforms." DARPA calls this aviation's oldest trade-off, and while there are vertical-take-off and landing aircraft, as well as hybrid vehicles like the V-22, the X-76 aims to exceed the capabilities of everything that came before, driving military aviation into the future.